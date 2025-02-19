Frustrated shoppers say essential groceries are disappearing from their baskets at checkout 😡

Tesco customers are reporting issues with the supermarket’s website and app, preventing online orders

Items are being marked as unavailable at checkout, even after being added to the basket

Frustrated shoppers have taken to social media to highlight missing essentials like fruit and vegetables

Nearly 200 complaints have been logged on Downdetector since problems began around 9.30am Wednesday

Tesco has yet to comment on the ongoing issue

Hundreds of customers at one of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have reported problems with its website and app, preventing them from completing online grocery orders.

Many Tesco users have complained that large numbers of items suddenly appear as unavailable - but only after they have finished shopping and attempt to check out.

Frustrated shoppers have taken to social media to highlight the issue, saying that even basic essentials like fruit and vegetables are affected.

Tesco has acknowledged a "technical issue" affecting some customers' online baskets.

Shoppers have reportedly been able to add items to their online baskets as usual, only to be notified later that dozens of products had suddenly become unavailable when reviewing their order before checkout.

Some Tesco customers reported that 20 or more items in their shop were affected by the apparent glitch.

According to service status website Downdetector, reports of problems with Tesco’s website began around 9.30am on Wednesday (February 19), with nearly 200 complaints logged about the site and app.

Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket, has responded to several customers on X (formerly Twitter), requesting their details to investigate individual complaints.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re working to fix a technical issue which is affecting some of our customers’ online baskets. We are really sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

This is an ongoing story. We will update this article as and when more information becomes available.

Have you been affected by Tesco’s website issues? Share your experience in the comments below - let us know what problems you’ve encountered and if you’ve found any workarounds!