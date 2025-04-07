Sainsbury's: exact date UK groceries supermarket is closing its cafes in April 2025 confirmed - locations news
- Sainsbury’s will close all 61 of its remaining in-store cafes in April
- The move is part of a major cost-cutting overhaul affecting over 3,000 jobs
- Around 20% of senior management roles will also be axed
- Pizza, hot food, and patisserie counters will be removed from stores
- The changes aim to save £1 billion over three years amid rising operating costs
A major UK supermarket has revealed the exact date on which it will close 61 in-store cafes across the UK.
Sainsbury’s first announced plans to close all of its remaining in-store cafes, and remove pizza, hot food, and patisserie counters from stores in January.
The supermarket is also cutting over 3,000 jobs, which will affect around 2% of Sainsbury’s 148,000 employees.
Around 20% of senior management roles are also set to be axed, with the company aiming to streamline its head office and management structures, focusing on fewer but larger roles.
When will Sainsbury’s cafes close?
All of Sainsbury’s remaining cafes will close, with just days left to enjoy them until they are gone for good. The supermarket said most customers no longer use the cafes
As part of the overhaul, Sainsbury’s will also shut its in-store pizza, hot food, and patisserie counters, instead offering the most popular items on shelves.
Cafes will shut at the following locations:
- Bamber Bridge, Lancashire
- Barnstaple, Devon
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex
- Bridgemead, Swindon, Wiltshire
- Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
- Cannock, Staffordshire
- Castle Point, Essex
- Cheadle, Greater Manchester
- Chichester, West Sussex
- Darlington, County Durham
- Denton, Greater Manchester
- Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
- Durham, County Durham
- Ely, Cambridgeshire
- Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire
- Fosse Park, Leicestershire
- Godalming, Surrey
- Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Hazel Grove, Stockport, Greater Manchester
- Hedge End, Hampshire
- Hempstead Valley, Kent
- Hereford, Herefordshire
- Isle of Wight
- Keighley, West Yorkshire
- Kings Lynn Hardwick, Norfolk
- Larkfield, Aylesford, Kent
- Leek, Staffordshire
- Leicester North, East Midlands
- Lincoln, Lincolnshire
- Longwater, Norwich, Norfolk
- Macclesfield, Cheshire
- Marsh Mills, Plymouth, Devon
- Marshall Lake, Solihull, West Midlands
- Monks Cross, Huntington, North Yorkshire
- Morecambe, Lancashire
- Nantwich, Cheshire
- Newport, South Wales
- Penzance, Cornwall
- Pepper Hill – Northfleet, Kent
- Pinhoe Road, Exeter, Devon
- Pontllanfraith, South Wales
- Pontypridd, South Wales
- Rhyl, North Wales
- Rugby, Warwickshire
- Rustington, West Sussex
- Scarborough, North Yorkshire
- Sedlescombe Road, Hastings, East Sussex
- Springfield, Chelmsford, Essex
- Stanway, Colchester, Essex
- Swadlincote, Derbyshire
- Talbot Heath, Dorset
- Thanet Westwood Cross, Kent
- Torquay, Devon
- Truro, Cornwall
- Wakefield Marsh Way, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
- Warren Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk
- Waterlooville, Hampshire
- Weedon Road, Northampton, East Midlands
- Whitchurch Bargates, Shropshire
- Winterstoke Road, Bristol
- Wrexham, North Wales
In a recent statement, a spokesperson said: "In January, we shared the difficult decision that our remaining Sainsbury’s cafes would be closing and this will take place on [Friday] April 11.”
The move is part of the retailer’s goal to save £1 billion over the next three years. It follows the closure of 200 in-store cafes nearly three years ago due to falling demand.
Chief executive Simon Roberts said the business is navigating a “particularly challenging cost environment”.
The café closures come as supermarkets brace for higher costs linked to new Budget measures that came into effect in early April, including increases to the minimum wage and employer national insurance contributions.
While these policies aim to boost workers’ pay, retailers have warned they could drive up operating costs — potentially leading to higher prices for shoppers.
