Scientists give robots ‘living skin’ in terrifying makeover

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 11:09 BST
At least the robots will be able to smile when they take our jobs 😬
  • Researchers reveal ‘living skin’ for robots. 
  • Claims it will give them a more life-like appearance and increased mobility. 
  • Scientists say it could be used to help train plastic surgeons. 

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if a robot could smile? Well, the answer might just surprise you - it is absolutely terrifying, at least right now. 