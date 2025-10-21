Pizza Hut closures: Full list of 68 restaurants closing down as UK dine-in business enters administration
Pizza Hut has named the 68 restaurants across the UK that will close, after its dine-in business collapsed into administration.
The affected outlets are part of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee operating Pizza Hut’s dine-in arm, which has now fallen into administration. It puts 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.
Pizza Hut will also close 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring.
The sudden move caused confusion among Pizza Hut staff, with several employees reportedly sent home mid-shift on Monday (October 20) as closures began rolling out nationwide. FTI Consulting has been appointed to oversee the administration process.
The announcement came less than a year after the business was rescued by investment firm Directional Capital, which stepped in following the collapse of its previous operator, Heart with Smart Limited, that owed nearly £40 million in debt.
But despite efforts to stabilise the chain, DC London Pie faced mounting financial pressure, culminating in a winding-up petition from HMRC last month over unpaid tax.
In a statement released yesterday, Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director for Pizza Hut’s international markets, said the acquisition was “a targeted effort to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.”
The closures mark another chapter in the long decline of high street casual dining chains, many of which have struggled since the pandemic due to rising costs, changing consumer habits, and the growing dominance of delivery services.
Pizza Hut has now revealed the locations of every restaurant closing, as reported by GB News.
Full list of the 68 Pizza Hut restaurants closing:
- Ashton, Lancashire
- Beckton, London
- Bolton, Lancashire
- Bournemouth, Dorset
- Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire
- Brighton Marina, East Sussex
- Bristol, Avon
- Cardiff, South Glamorgan
- Carlisle, Cumbria
- Chatham, Kent
- Clacton, Essex
- Cortonwood, South Yorkshire
- Crawley, West Sussex
- Cribbs Causeway, Avon
- Croydon, Surrey
- Dudley, West Midlands
- Dundee, Dundee
- Durham City, County Durham
- Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Edinburgh Fountain Park
- Edinburgh Kinnaird Park
- Enfield, Middlesex
- Falkirk, Scotland
- Feltham, Middlesex
- Finchley Lido, London
- Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
- Greenwich, London
- Grimsby, Lincolnshire
- Hartlepool, Cleveland
- Hayes, Middlesex
- Hereford, Herefordshire
- Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
- Hull, East Yorkshire
- Inverness, Scotland
- Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire
- Lancaster, Lancashire
- Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire
- Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire
- Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
- Liverpool, Merseyside
- Llanelli, Dyfed
- Lowestoft, Suffolk
- Manchester Fort, Lancashire
- Middlesbrough, Cleveland
- Norwich, Norfolk
- Oldham, Lancashire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Preston, Lancashire
- Reading Gate, Berkshire
- Rhyl, Clwyd
- Rochdale, Lancashire
- Romford, Essex
- Russell Square, London
- Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
- Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- Silverlink, Tyne & Wear
- Solihull, West Midlands
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
- Thanet, Kent
- Tower Park, Dorset
- Truro, Cornwall
- Urmston, Lancashire
- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
- Wigan, Lancashire
- Yeovil, Somerset
