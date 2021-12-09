New larger Co-op store opening in Cranfield after £1.2m investment
The store will create new jobs
A new, larger Co-op will open in Cranfield next week after a £1.2million investment.
The bigger and better store has created new jobs - and is still recruiting for a few vacancies.
The High Street store, which opens on Saturday, December 18, is more than double the size of its Mill Road store.
It is powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity, and includes customer car parking, Post Office services, a bakery, a free interior ATM and Fairtrade coffee dispenser.
A funding boost is provided locally through Co-op’s Membership programme.
Members are rewarded with 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products which is added to their own personal membership account balance. The Co-op also donates the same amount to local causes.
Students in Cranfield who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – also receive a 10 per cent discount at the Co-op.
Lauren Nichols, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment and open a new food store in time for Christmas to better serve the community.
"We are really looking forward to welcoming members and customers into our new store, and our aim continues to be to operate at the heart of local life.
"We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services to create a really compelling offer to serve the community, conveniently.”
Gavin Jones, Co-op’s area manager, added: “Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life.
"We also want customers to know that they can become a member of the Co-op. In addition to unlocking additional value and personalised offers for themselves, Co-op donates 2p in every pound to community causes when members swipe their membership card when buying own-branded products, so by shopping at the Co-op our members are helping to make good things happen in their community.”