Netflix users are being reminded of the rules around the TV licence

Netflix users are being reminded of TV licence rules for the streaming service.

The fee has gone up again this month in the UK.

But could streaming viewers get caught out?

TV viewing habits have massively changed over the past decade. Many of us may not even watch traditional tele and simply tune in to streaming services like Netflix.

With the cost of living crisis continuing to impact many, the recent rise in the cost of the TV licence fee may have you reassessing your outgoings. If you can’t remember the last time you watched anything live on the TV, you may be tempted to consider giving your licence up.

However, Netflix and streaming users could still risk getting caught out by the rules. Here’s all you need to know:

Do you need a TV licence for Netflix?

For most Netflix viewers, they will not require a TV licence to use the streaming service. Although the government is said to be considering changing that in the future in a radical shake-up.

But if you do watch any live programme on Netflix - for example the upcoming Wrestlemania this weekend - then you do need to pay your TV licence. Under the rules the fee needs to be paid if you watch any live television, even on streaming.

If you simply use Netflix to watch boxsets and films and not live events like WWE or the live balloon pop, then you don’t have to worry. Just make sure you check you are covered before hitting play on Wrestlemania.

What can happen if you break the rules?

On the TV licensing website, it explains: “You could be prosecuted if we find that you have been watching, recording or downloading programmes illegally. The maximum penalty is a £1,000 fine plus any legal costs and/or compensation you may be ordered to pay.”

