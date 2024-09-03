TikTok continues to mint new stars at a rate of knots - so it can be hard to keep up with what the kids are into. Riz, Baby Gronk, Skibidi Toilet, it might all sound a bit like gibberish to you - and we’ve got a breakdown of what the internet slang words your kids might be using to read after this article right here.
But who exactly are the biggest and most popular names on TikTok? To help you understand the references your kids are making, I’ve pulled together a list of the 11 most followed accounts on the social media platform.
It includes Khaby Lame, who is the top dog in terms of followers. Find out more about him and how much he can earn from one post here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.