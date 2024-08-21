Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The expansion will create thousands of jobs 🍔

McDonald’s plans to open over 200 new restaurants in the UK and Ireland over the next four years

The company currently operates 1,435 restaurants in the UK

The new locations will prioritise high street restaurants, with plans to test smaller formats and “drive-to” sites

The expansion is part of McDonald’s global goal to add 10,000 new restaurants by 2027

The initiative is expected to create thousands of new jobs

One of the world’s biggest fast-food chains has said it plans to open over 200 new restaurants in the UK and Ireland over the next four years.

McDonald’s said the planned expansion would represent the burger chain’s largest growth initiative in over two decades.

It added that the plans will create around 24,000 new jobs, and reflect McDonald’s strong commitment to the UK high street. If you're interested in applying for a job, you should visit the McDonald’s Careers website.

The ambitious plan is backed by a £1 billion investment from both McDonald’s and its franchisees. Currently, McDonald’s operates 1,435 restaurants in the UK, with around 80% of these being owned and run by franchisees.

McDonald’s franchisees operate as independent business owners who run individual McDonald’s restaurants under a franchise agreement with the corporation.

(Photo: Cate Gillon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

No locations have as yet been confirmed for the new outlets. The company has said that its expansion will prioritise opening new high street restaurants, but that it will also experiment with new restaurant formats as part of the rollout.

These will include smaller site options and the recently introduced “drive-to” locations. Drive-to outlets focus on easy access for drivers, offering convenient parking where customers can quickly park, order and pick up their food.

The new UK and Ireland openings follow McDonald’s global goal to add 10,000 more restaurants to its portfolio by 2027.

Alistair Macrow, chief executive officer of McDonald’s UK&I, said: “We have come a long way since we first opened our doors in Woolwich 50 years ago.

“We have become an important part of communities across the UK and I’m delighted that in this milestone year we are able to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to growth, and announce the creation of new jobs across the country as we plan to open over 200 new restaurants over the next four years.

“It’s a moment to celebrate and also to look ahead to what’s next. Whether that’s continuing to provide the best value for our customers, investing in our restaurants, supporting our suppliers across the UK or launching new initiatives for young people where our communities need them most.”

It’s highly likely that a significant portion of McDonald’s 200 new stores planned for the UK and Ireland will require franchisees.

People interested in becoming a McDonald's franchisee should visit the official McDonald’s website, specifically the franchising section.

There, they can find detailed information about the application process, financial requirements, and submit an application online.

You’ll need to show that you have strong business experience and the financial ability to invest in a franchise, including a minimum net worth of around £400,000 to £500,000 and at least £100,000 to £150,000 in liquid assets.

If your application is accepted, you'll go through interviews and assessments to see if you're a good fit. If selected, you must complete a 6 - 12 month training programme that covers everything you need to know about running a McDonald’s restaurant.

