Snap up a galaxy-sized bargain this weekend – no spending or sign-up needed ✨

A free Lego Millennium Falcon available at Smyths Toys this Saturday, 3 May

Over 100 UK stores taking part — first come, first served from 9am

The offer is part of a special in-store only Star Wars event, while stocks last

Set is a 74-piece polybag mini build, which usually retails for £3.49

Martin Lewis’ MSE team calls it a top May the 4th weekend freebie

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert team has revealed a brilliant Star Wars-themed freebie just in time for the May the 4th weekend — and Lego fans of all ages are set to love it.

This Saturday (3 May), Smyths Toys is giving away free Lego Millennium Falcon sets in-store across the UK.

Over 100 Smyths locations are taking part, and all you need to do is turn up from 9am — no purchase necessary.

(Images: Lego/Getty Images) | Lego/Getty Images

But you'll need to be quick: the offer is first come, first served, and once they're gone, they're gone. Queues are expected and there's no way to reserve a set.

The giveaway is for a Lego “polybag” set — a smaller Lego build that typically comes in a sealed plastic or paper bag rather than a standard cardboard box.

These mini sets are often used as magazine covermounts or special promotional gifts, and while the name “polybag” has stuck, Lego has begun using more eco-friendly paper packaging in recent years.

The set in question is the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon (set 30708-1), a micro-scale version of the iconic ship made up of 74 pieces.

It’s advertised as suitable for ages six and up, and while it usually retails for £3.49 on the official Lego website, it's currently out of stock — making this a particularly tempting offer for collectors and kids alike.

The set has been available since March but has proven popular among Star Wars and Lego fans.

So if you fancy picking up a little piece of the Star Wars galaxy for free this weekend, set your alarms for Saturday morning, find your nearest Smyths, and may the bricks be with you.

