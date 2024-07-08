Marks and Spencer recalls Chocolate Cornflake Mini Bites due to undeclared nuts and gluten
Marks & Spencer has sent out an alert for its M&S Chocolate Cornflake Mini Bites because they contain hazelnuts, oats and wheat, which are not mentioned on the label.
This means that the sweet treats are a health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts and anyone with coeliac disease or an intolerance to oats, wheat or gluten. Marks & Spencer has recalled the food and has also contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert. A Marks and Spencer statement said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.
“Marks & Spencer is recalling Chocolate Cornflake Mini Bites due to the undeclared presence of hazelnut, oats and wheatflour in a small number of packs. Only the displayed date codes are impacted. No other M&S products are affected. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”
The affected product has a best before date of August 6, 2024 and a bar code number 00347884.
Anyone who wants to exchange the product can return it to their nearest store where a full refund will be given, with no receipt needed. For more information call Marks and Spencer on 0333 014 8555.
