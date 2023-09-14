Let the games be-gin - Bedford Sainsbury's store one of 52 selected to roll out Rugby star-inspired spirit
The Bedford Sainsbury’s branch has been selected from 52 stores to roll out an exclusive gin range, including one created by three stars of the rugby world.
The store will offer a selection of six craft gins from spirit retailer Master of Malt, changing every nine weeks – to reflect rapidly changing drink trends.
The line-up includes the recently released Black Eye Gin created by Mike Tindall, James Haskell, and Alex Payne after listeners of their podcast ‘The good, the bad and the rugby’, suggested they create a gin.
Those who purchase this gin will be contributing £1.50 from each bottle to a support fund tackling industry issues and to support the sport and its players.
The move to reflect drinking trends was inspired by what the retailers describe as ‘the constantly evolving at home drinking occasion movement’. It follows a recent report on consumer trends and behaviour that people will continue to create elevated experiences in the home - influenced, in part, by Covid.
Adam Talbot, Head of Off Trade at Master of Malt said: “We have a range of more than 15,000 products and live data, almost to the hour, as to what E-Commerce consumers are purchasing, which gives us authority to be able to predict what will be reflected in consumer buying and at home habits.
“For the first time ever we are able to shorten the gap; by offering Sainsbury’s consumers the opportunity to use and experience premium, professional craft choices of the spirits they see and try in bars in their own home the day after!”