iPhone 16 rumours: 4 features the next iPhone could have, according to rumours
- Apple is hosting its next big event on 9 September.
- It has the tagline of “It’s Glowtime”.
- Apple is expected to show off the iPhone 16 range of phones during the event.
Apple looks set to finally lift the lid on the highly anticipated iPhone 16 next week. The tech giant is expected to announce plans for its latest iteration of its flagship phones on Monday, 9 September.
The Silicon Valley titan is hosting its annual autumn Apple Event - and the broadcast starts at 6pm UK time. It is usually around this time that the next version of the iPhone is revealed.