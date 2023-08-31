News you can trust since 1845
The iconic Barbie box visited the Harpur Centre last week giving fans the opportunity to pose as the iconic fashion doll first launched in the 1950s.
In pictures: Barbie mania hits Bedford’s shopping centre as people pose in giant doll box

Fans visit Harpur Centre for photo opportunity with iconic Barbie box
By Olga Norford
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:38 BST

Barbie mania hit Bedford last week following the release of the summer blockbuster film Barbie the Movie.

The film, which was released in the UK to coincide with the school summer holidays, was an instant hit with audiences following a pink promotional campaign including the Barbie box which stopped off on a special visit to the town’s Harpur Shopping Centre.

The Barbie box, which celebrates all things Barbie, wowed fans who have been able to get those all important photos with the iconic accessory.

Starring Margot Robbie the film Barbie shot to the top of box office charts worldwide and has remained popular in the five weeks since its release on July 21.

The Barbie doll was first sold in 1958 but Barbie officially debuted on March 9, 1959, at the American International Toy Fair in New York. Barbie was the first mass-produced toy doll in the US with adult features. The doll's original design was based on a German doll named Lilli, which was originally marketed as a raunchy gift for adult men. Mattel bought the rights to Lilli, and renamed the doll Barbie after creator Ruth Handler’s daughter, Barbara.

In 1961, the company released a boyfriend figurine for Barbie, which Handler named after her son, Ken.

Since launching Barbie has successfully remained one of the world’s bestselling toys. The original dolls are now collector’s items selling for thousands of pounds with the Diamond Barbie, the most expensive, valued at more than £20k.

These two youngsters were in the pink as they posed in the iconic Barbie box which had stopped off at the Harpur Centre as part of a national tour to celebrate the release of the giant hit movie Barbie. Pictured are Barbie obsessed Lillyah, aged nine and four-year-old Lolah.

1. Barbie mania comes to town

These two youngsters were in the pink as they posed in the iconic Barbie box which had stopped off at the Harpur Centre as part of a national tour to celebrate the release of the giant hit movie Barbie. Pictured are Barbie obsessed Lillyah, aged nine and four-year-old Lolah. Photo: Leanne Williams

This Barbie fan was pictured with a life-size model of Barbie during the Barbie box event at Bedford's Harpur Centre.

2. Barbie mania comes to town

This Barbie fan was pictured with a life-size model of Barbie during the Barbie box event at Bedford's Harpur Centre. Photo: Caroline Sepede

This happy trio were in the pink when pictured in the Barbie box at Bedford's Harpur Centre.

3. Barbie mania comes to town

This happy trio were in the pink when pictured in the Barbie box at Bedford's Harpur Centre. Photo: Lisa Stevens

This little Barbie fan was all smiles and definitely dressed to match Barbie when she joined fans to pose in the Barbie box.

4. Barbie mania comes to town

This little Barbie fan was all smiles and definitely dressed to match Barbie when she joined fans to pose in the Barbie box. Photo: Crystal Jade

