Fans visit Harpur Centre for photo opportunity with iconic Barbie box

Barbie mania hit Bedford last week following the release of the summer blockbuster film Barbie the Movie.

The film, which was released in the UK to coincide with the school summer holidays, was an instant hit with audiences following a pink promotional campaign including the Barbie box which stopped off on a special visit to the town’s Harpur Shopping Centre.

The Barbie box, which celebrates all things Barbie, wowed fans who have been able to get those all important photos with the iconic accessory.

Starring Margot Robbie the film Barbie shot to the top of box office charts worldwide and has remained popular in the five weeks since its release on July 21.

If you would like your photo added to this gallery, email it to [email protected]

The Barbie doll was first sold in 1958 but Barbie officially debuted on March 9, 1959, at the American International Toy Fair in New York. Barbie was the first mass-produced toy doll in the US with adult features. The doll's original design was based on a German doll named Lilli, which was originally marketed as a raunchy gift for adult men. Mattel bought the rights to Lilli, and renamed the doll Barbie after creator Ruth Handler’s daughter, Barbara.

In 1961, the company released a boyfriend figurine for Barbie, which Handler named after her son, Ken.

Since launching Barbie has successfully remained one of the world’s bestselling toys. The original dolls are now collector’s items selling for thousands of pounds with the Diamond Barbie, the most expensive, valued at more than £20k.

1 . Barbie mania comes to town These two youngsters were in the pink as they posed in the iconic Barbie box which had stopped off at the Harpur Centre as part of a national tour to celebrate the release of the giant hit movie Barbie. Pictured are Barbie obsessed Lillyah, aged nine and four-year-old Lolah. Photo: Leanne Williams Photo Sales

2 . Barbie mania comes to town This Barbie fan was pictured with a life-size model of Barbie during the Barbie box event at Bedford's Harpur Centre. Photo: Caroline Sepede Photo Sales

3 . Barbie mania comes to town This happy trio were in the pink when pictured in the Barbie box at Bedford's Harpur Centre. Photo: Lisa Stevens Photo Sales

4 . Barbie mania comes to town This little Barbie fan was all smiles and definitely dressed to match Barbie when she joined fans to pose in the Barbie box. Photo: Crystal Jade Photo Sales