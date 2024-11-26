Homebase: list of UK DIY and garden retailer locations on sale after administration - are they closing down?
- DIY and garden retailer Homebase has entered administration after years of financial struggles
- Administrators have set a deadline for potential buyers to purchase 74 leasehold stores across the UK
- A deal with retail group CDS, owner of The Range and Wilko, has already saved 70 stores and around 1,600 jobs
- But the future of 2,000 employees and the remaining stores remains uncertain
- Unpurchased stores may close, with customers advised to stay updated on announcements
Over 70 Homebase stores are to be sold to potential buyers by the end of this month.
The struggling DIY and garden retailer, which has faced significant challenges in recent years, entered administration last week.
A portion of the business has been salvaged through a deal with retail group CDS, the owner of The Range and Wilko, which secured the future of around 1,600 jobs and 70 stores.
But the fate of 2,000 additional employees and the rest of Homebase’s store network remains uncertain. The company has now set a deadline of 29 November for potential buyers to purchase its remaining stores across the UK and Ireland.
74 leasehold stores have been placed on the market by administrators at consultancy Teneo, aiming to generate additional funds for creditors.
Locations of the properties placed on the market:
- Abingdon, Oxfordshire
- Alnwick, Northumberland
- Altrincham Retail Park, Manchester
- Junction One Retail Park, Antrim, Northern Ireland
- Barnstaple, Devon
- Basildon, Essex
- Basingstoke, Hampshire
- Shane Park, Belfast
- Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland
- Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
- Battery Retail Park, Birmingham
- Bishop Auckland, County Durham
- Bracknell, Berkshire
- Enterprise Five Retail Park, Bradford
- Branksome, Poole
- Bridgend Retail Park, Bridgend, Wales
- Broadstairs, Kent
- Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk
- The Orbital Retail Centre, Cannock, Staffordshire
- Horsted Retail Park, Chatham, Kent
- Cheltenham
- Greyhound Retail Park, Chester
- Discovery Park, Chichester
- Colchester Stanway, Colchester
- Gallagher Retail Park, Coventry
- Rushmore Retail Park, Craigavon
- Daventry, Northamptonshire
- Wyvern Retail Park, Derby
- Dumfries, Scotland
- Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline, Scotland
- Farnham Retail Park, Farnham
- Folkestone, Kent
- Drumkeen Complex, Belfast
- Retail World, Gateshead
- Gloucester
- Hamilton, Scotland
- Hanworth, Feltham, London
- Harlow, Essex
- Eddington Business Park, Herne Bay, Kent
- Tyne Valley Retail Park, Hexham
- Heath Retail Park, Honiton
- Hove, Brighton & Hove
- Hull
- Leamington Spa
- Ledbury, Herefordshire
- Moor Allerton Centre, Leeds
- Letterkenny, Republic of Ireland
- Lewes, East Sussex
- London Catford
- London Streatham Vale
- Luton
- South Aylesford Retail Park, Maidstone
- Milton Keynes
- Navan Retail Park, Republic of Ireland
- Newcastle under Lyme, Staffordshire
- Norwich Hall Road
- Norwich Sprowston
- Madford Retail Park, Nottingham
- Oban, Scotland
- Oldbury, West Midlands
- Wyndham Retail Park, Portishead
- Romford, Essex
- Saffron Walden, Essex
- Sleaford, Lincolnshire
- St Albans
- Sudbury, Suffolk
- Wrekin Retail Park, Telford
- Truro, Cornwall
- Tunbridge Wells
- Upton, Wirral
- Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire
- Waterford, Republic of Ireland
- Wolverhampton
- Worcester
The stores currently up for sale face uncertainty, and if buyers are not found, these locations may close. For now, these stores are still operating, but customers should check for announcements about closures or sales.
