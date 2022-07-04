Home Bargains to open SECOND store in Bedford - creating over 60 jobs

Home Bargains is opening another store this Saturday (July 9) after investing £1 million.

It will be at Kempston’s Interchange Retail Park and will create 64 new jobs.

The store will employ 71 team members, with seven existing team members transferring from another local store.

Home Bargains will officially open its new store at Interchange Retail Park at 8am on Saturday, July 9

It’s the second Home Bargains in the town after the company opened in St John’s Retail Park in October 2020

The 24854 sq ft store will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, fresh and frozen food – plus an in-store bakery.

It will also be donating £2,000 to Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, which works to support the current and future patients and staff of both Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Aruna Picton, spokesperson for the charity said: “We are fundraising for a children’s critical care room, which will provide a dedicated area for our critically ill young patients.

“Currently, these patients must be resuscitated in open bays or cramped cubicles, which lacks privacy for them and their families and is distressing for other families and patients to see.

“The critical care room will be a designated space for treatment, equipment and medication and help our team work more efficiently. We are so grateful for this donation from Home Bargains which brings us closer to our goal to build this room by September 2022.”