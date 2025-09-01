This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hundreds of West Midlands households could get a one-off £500 boost to help with energy bills

The scheme targets families with children under 18, or young adults in full-time education; £300 is available for singles or couples

Applicants must meet income and vulnerability criteria, and provide proof of income and savings

Funding is limited, first-come-first-served, and the scheme closes at the end of September

Other areas across the UK may offer similar support through local Household Support Funds

With energy bills set to climb to an eye-watering £1,737 in October, hundreds of households are being urged to check whether they qualify for a one-off £500 cash boost to help cover costs.

The scheme, run in the West Midlands by the charity Act on Energy, aims to ease pressure on families struggling to pay their bills, and with funding limited, time is of the essence.

The payment is designed to support families with children under 18, or young adults up to 21 in full-time education, living in areas including Stratford-upon-Avon.

Depending on how you pay for energy, the £500 can either be sent directly to your energy supplier or provided as pre-payment energy vouchers for those using key or card meters.

For single occupants or couples without children, a smaller payment of £300 is available, also delivered via the same methods.

(Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

While this particular scheme is for the West Midlands, other forms of financial support for energy bills are available across the UK.

Here is everything you need to know - including how to apply for support in your area - about it:

Who qualifies?

To receive the one-off payment, households must have a gross household income of £31,000 or less per year, and evidence of vulnerability in the household, such as:

Long-term health conditions like COPD

Unmanageable debt

Pregnancy or children under five

Disability with receipt of DLA or PIP

Eligibility for benefits-related free school meals

Other vulnerabilities, considered at the discretion of Act on Energy

Applicants will also need to provide proof of income. This could include a recent award notice for those on means-tested benefits (dated within the last three months), or three months of bank statements for households not receiving benefits.

Savings limits also apply: zero household savings for energy payment applicants, and up to £6,000 in aggregate for homeowners receiving Physical Intervention support.

Act on Energy says that “vulnerability” is broadly defined, and households unsure whether they qualify are encouraged to contact the charity for clarification.

How to apply

The scheme is first-come, first-served and closes at the end of September, though it may run out sooner. Applications can be submitted online through Act on Energy’s website, which also offers guidance on the documentation required.

For households experiencing additional challenges, the Warwickshire Household Support Fund provides extra assistance with heating, energy costs, and repairs.

Eligible residents can access funding to fix or replace broken boilers and heating systems, provided they have owned the property for at least 12 months and the home is not currently on the market. Shared ownership households are also eligible under the same rules.

How to apply in your area

Even if you don’t live in Warwickshire, Stratford-upon-Avon, Rugby, Nuneaton and Bedworth, or North Warwickshire, there may still be help available.

Councils across the country manage their own Household Support Funds, offering grants for energy bills, heating repairs, and other essential costs.

What you can claim often depends on your postcode, so it’s worth checking with your local council for options.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

