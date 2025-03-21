What to know about refunds, rebooking, and your rights if you’re stranded at Heathrow ✈️

A fire at an electrical substation has forced Heathrow to shut, disrupting over 1,300 flights

Thousands of passengers face delays, with many planes and crews out of position

Airlines will likely offer alternative travel, but compensation may not apply due to 'extraordinary circumstances’

Stranded passengers are entitled to food, accommodation, and transport if needed

Travel insurance may cover extra costs like hotels and meals not covered by airlines

More than 1,300 flights to and from Heathrow Airport will be disrupted today (March 21) after a fire at a nearby electrical substation forced the airport to close.

Thousands of homes have lost power, and over 100 people were evacuated when a transformer at the North Hyde electrical substation caught fire in west London.

Heathrow, which relies on power from the substation, confirmed it was among the affected sites. Passengers are being advised to expect several days of disruption, with many planes and flight crews displaced.

According to online flight tracking service Flightradar24, the closure will impact more than 1,350 flights on Friday - 679 arrivals and 678 departures.

At the time of the announcement, 120 inbound flights were already in the air. As the UK’s busiest airport, Heathrow handled over 83.9 million passengers in 2024.

But can you do if your travel plans through Heathrow have been affected? What are your rights in the event of flight cancellations such as this? Here is everything you need to know.

What can I do if my flight’s been cancelled?

If your travel plans through Heathrow have been affected, take the following steps:

Reach out to your airline to confirm the status of your flight and discuss rebooking options. Airlines are obligated to offer you a choice between a refund or alternative travel arrangements at the earliest opportunity. Avoid travelling to the airport: Given the closure, do not proceed to Heathrow Airport. Monitor your airline's communications and the airport's official channels for updates. ​

Given the closure, do not proceed to Heathrow Airport. Monitor your airline's communications and the airport's official channels for updates. ​ Explore alternative airports: While some nearby airports like Gatwick are operating normally, others may experience increased traffic. Check availability and transportation options before making new arrangements.

What are my rights if my flight has been cancelled?

In the event of flight cancellations, airlines must provide you with care and assistance during delays or cancellations.

This includes a reasonable amount of food and drink (often provided as vouchers), a means to communicate (such as reimbursement for calls), and accommodation if you are re-routed the next day, along with transportation to and from the accommodation.

If the airline cannot arrange these services promptly, you have the right to organise reasonable care and assistance yourself and claim the costs later. Keep all receipts and avoid unnecessary expenses, as airlines likely won’t reimburse luxury items or alcohol.

Will I get compensation for my affected flight?

Under UK law, you are usually entitled to compensation - that is, extra payment provided in addition to a refund or rebooking - if your flight is cancelled with less than 14 days' notice. However, this is dependent on the circumstances.

If the cancellation is due to “extraordinary circumstances” beyond the airline's control, such as extreme weather or airport closures, compensation is not typically provided.

In this case, the fire causing Heathrow's closure is likely considered an extraordinary circumstance, and so unfortunately, compensation may not be forthcoming.

Will I get a refund for my cancelled flight?

Regardless of the cause, airlines are obligated to offer affected passengers a choice between either your money back (and for any unused parts of your ticket, like a return), or alternative transportation at the earliest opportunity under comparable conditions.

“Comparable conditions” means you should be offered a seat in the same class as your original flight, and any alternative flights should ideally take you to your destination using a similar route, with minimal delays, and as soon as possible.

If you opt for a refund and are on a connecting flight, the airline must provide a return flight to your original departure point if you decide not to continue your journey.

For even more comprehensive information on your rights and the airline's obligations, see the UK Civil Aviation Authority's guidelines on cancellations.

Will my travel insurance cover me?

It could pay to check the insurance policy you’re travelling under, as it may offer coverage for expenses not covered by the airline.

These could include costs related to accommodation, meals, or alternative transportation. Every policy is different, and so checking what you are covered for is well worth a few minutes of your time.

Have your travel plans been affected by the Heathrow closure? Share your experience in the comments below - let us know if you've managed to rebook, claim a refund, or if you're still waiting for answers. Your insights could help others in the same situation.