Yet more warm spaces open across Bedford

The online directory now has over 40 places

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 2:30pm

As the cold snap continues, over 40 warm spaces have now opened for residents, with even more to come.

These warm spaces – including all the town’s libraries and some children’s centres – provide free hot drinks and community activities for people of all ages to enjoy without any cost.

You can find a nearby warm space here

Over 40 warm spaces have so far opened in Bedford
Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: "We are grateful to all volunteers for their enthusiastic and positive commitment, which is helping so many of our residents. As a council, we are committed to keep everyone warm and well this winter."

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, added: "I urge you to visit your local warm space this winter and see what’s on offer.

"This is a great opportunity for all the family to get involved in your community, meet new people, and spend time in a welcoming space this winter."

