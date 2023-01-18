As the cold snap continues, over 40 warm spaces have now opened for residents, with even more to come.

These warm spaces – including all the town’s libraries and some children’s centres – provide free hot drinks and community activities for people of all ages to enjoy without any cost.

Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: "We are grateful to all volunteers for their enthusiastic and positive commitment, which is helping so many of our residents. As a council, we are committed to keep everyone warm and well this winter."

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, added: "I urge you to visit your local warm space this winter and see what’s on offer.

