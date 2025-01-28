Are you looking to buy? (Picture: Pixabay)Are you looking to buy? (Picture: Pixabay)
Welcome to the cheap streets: Here's Bedford's least expensive neighbourhoods

By Clare Turner
Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
Getting on the property ladder can bit a bit of a ’mare, especially as the deposit can prevent you getting on the first rung.

But help is at hand as Online Marketing Surgery has teamed up with Cardinal Steels to created a rather nifty property report.

It helps rank neighbourhoods based on their average house prices in the year ending March 2024, using property data from the Office for National Statistics.

So if money is tight but you’re desperate to get on that roof over your head, here are the lowest-priced homes across Bedford.

The average house price for this area in the year ending March 2024 was £232,500

1. Cauldwell area

The average house price for this area in the year ending March 2024 was £237,000

2. Queen's Park

The average house price for this area in the year ending March 2024 was £250,000

3. Harpur area

The average house price for this area in the year ending March 2024 was £261,250

4. Kingsbrook area

