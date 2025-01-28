Welcome to the cheap streets: Here's Bedford's least expensive neighbourhoods

But help is at hand as Online Marketing Surgery has teamed up with Cardinal Steels to created a rather nifty property report.

It helps rank neighbourhoods based on their average house prices in the year ending March 2024, using property data from the Office for National Statistics.

So if money is tight but you’re desperate to get on that roof over your head, here are the lowest-priced homes across Bedford.

1 . Cauldwell area The average house price for this area in the year ending March 2024 was £232,500

2 . Queen's Park The average house price for this area in the year ending March 2024 was £237,000

3 . Harpur area The average house price for this area in the year ending March 2024 was £250,000