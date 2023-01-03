Is where you live one of them?

New data from Friends of the Earth has identified the coldest neighbourhoods in Bedford.

Homes in these areas are the hardest to heat due to low energy efficiency ratings, making energy use and bills higher than average, and where most people are also living on low incomes.

Amazingly, only TWO AREAS in Bedford were highlighted by Friends of the Earth which found Luton – along with Birmingham, Blackpool, Bradford, Bristol, County Durham, Enfield, Rhonda Cynon Taf and Swale – the locations with the highest concentrations of coldest neighbourhoods.

Friends of the Earth is urging the Government to commit to a free, nationwide, street-by-street programme of insulation and energy efficiency measures which is one of the quickest and most cost-effective ways to lower energy bills. This would help people save hundreds of pounds each year in energy costs.

See if where you live is one of the coldest areas of Bedford.

1. Cauldwell This area of Cauldwell is the coldest neighbourhood in Bedford, and ranks 75th in the top 100 coldest neighbourhoods in the East of England

2. Kempston West & South This area of Kempston West & South is the second coldest neighbourhood in Bedford, and ranks 89th in the top 100 coldest neighbourhoods in the East of England