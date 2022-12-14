Thousands of Bedford families to get shopping vouchers this Christmas

This Christmas, Bedford Borough Council will continue to give supermarket vouchers to thousands of families entitled to income-related free school meals.

Funded through the Household Support Fund, the council will provide each eligible child £15 per week – it’s thought over 6,650 vouchers will be given to families.

Advertisement

The supermarket vouchers will be for those families who are entitled to income-related free school meals

Children are eligible for the vouchers if their family receives one of the benefits listed below and have applied for free school meals:

Universal Credit – with an annual earned income of no more than £7,400 after tax

Advertisement

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Advertisement

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

Advertisement

The guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for the four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)

Advertisement

Child Tax Credit (with no Working Tax Credit) with an annual gross income of no more than £16,190

Early Years Pupil Premium

Advertisement

Two-Year-Old Funding

Families with eligible children will receive their vouchers as they have previously, via an email or through their school or setting’s distribution process. This will be through a new provider, Edenred.

Advertisement

If your child attends an Early Years Setting or nursery class and is eligible for Early Years Pupil Premium or Two-Year-Old Funding, parents/carers will receive one voucher at Christmas.

Advertisement