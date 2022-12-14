News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Thousands of Bedford families to get shopping vouchers this Christmas

Each eligible child will receive £15 per week

By Clare Turner
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 2:34pm

This Christmas, Bedford Borough Council will continue to give supermarket vouchers to thousands of families entitled to income-related free school meals.

Funded through the Household Support Fund, the council will provide each eligible child £15 per week – it’s thought over 6,650 vouchers will be given to families.

Read More
McDonald’s drive-thru approved in Bedford – for the second time
The supermarket vouchers will be for those families who are entitled to income-related free school meals
Most Popular

Children are eligible for the vouchers if their family receives one of the benefits listed below and have applied for free school meals:

Universal Credit – with an annual earned income of no more than £7,400 after tax

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

The guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for the four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)

Child Tax Credit (with no Working Tax Credit) with an annual gross income of no more than £16,190

Early Years Pupil Premium

Two-Year-Old Funding

Families with eligible children will receive their vouchers as they have previously, via an email or through their school or setting’s distribution process. This will be through a new provider, Edenred.

If your child attends an Early Years Setting or nursery class and is eligible for Early Years Pupil Premium or Two-Year-Old Funding, parents/carers will receive one voucher at Christmas.

You can register for free school meals here

Cllr Michael Headley said: “Hopefully this support will mean children and young people in the borough can enjoy their Christmas without families worrying about where their child’s next meal is coming from.”