Thousands of Bedford families to get shopping vouchers this Christmas
Each eligible child will receive £15 per week
This Christmas, Bedford Borough Council will continue to give supermarket vouchers to thousands of families entitled to income-related free school meals.
Funded through the Household Support Fund, the council will provide each eligible child £15 per week – it’s thought over 6,650 vouchers will be given to families.
Advertisement
Children are eligible for the vouchers if their family receives one of the benefits listed below and have applied for free school meals:
Universal Credit – with an annual earned income of no more than £7,400 after tax
Advertisement
Income Support
Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
Advertisement
Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
Advertisement
The guaranteed element of Pension Credit
Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for the four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)
Advertisement
Child Tax Credit (with no Working Tax Credit) with an annual gross income of no more than £16,190
Early Years Pupil Premium
Advertisement
Two-Year-Old Funding
Families with eligible children will receive their vouchers as they have previously, via an email or through their school or setting’s distribution process. This will be through a new provider, Edenred.
Advertisement
If your child attends an Early Years Setting or nursery class and is eligible for Early Years Pupil Premium or Two-Year-Old Funding, parents/carers will receive one voucher at Christmas.
Advertisement
Cllr Michael Headley said: “Hopefully this support will mean children and young people in the borough can enjoy their Christmas without families worrying about where their child’s next meal is coming from.”