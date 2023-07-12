Thousands of Bedford families to get shopping vouchers for the summer holiday

Make sure you check if you’re eligible

Bedford Borough Council is giving supermarket vouchers to thousands of families for the summer holiday.

Over 7,000 children in the borough – who are entitled to income related free school meals – will benefit.

Bedford Borough Council is continuing to provide supermarket vouchers to families who are entitled to income related free school meals (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

The vouchers are provided through the Household Support Fund, which is funded by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Your child is eligible if a family receives one of the benefits listed below and have applied for free school meals:

Universal Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

The guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit run-on

Child Tax Credit

Early Years Pupil Premium

Two Year Old Funding