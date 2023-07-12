Thousands of Bedford families to get shopping vouchers for the summer holiday

Bedford Borough Council is giving supermarket vouchers to thousands of families for the summer holiday.
Over 7,000 children in the borough – who are entitled to income related free school meals – will benefit.
The vouchers are provided through the Household Support Fund, which is funded by the Department for Work and Pensions.
Your child is eligible if a family receives one of the benefits listed below and have applied for free school meals:
Universal Credit
Income Support
Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
The guaranteed element of Pension Credit
Working Tax Credit run-on
Child Tax Credit
Early Years Pupil Premium
Two Year Old Funding
Families with eligible children will receive their vouchers as they have done previously – via an email or through their school or setting’s usual distribution process.