News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Thousands of Bedford families to get shopping vouchers for the summer holiday

Make sure you check if you’re eligible
By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST

Bedford Borough Council is giving supermarket vouchers to thousands of families for the summer holiday.

Over 7,000 children in the borough – who are entitled to income related free school meals – will benefit.

Read More
More toddlers struggling to communicate properly in Bedford than almost anywhere...
Bedford Borough Council is continuing to provide supermarket vouchers to families who are entitled to income related free school meals (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL Leal/AFP via Getty Images)Bedford Borough Council is continuing to provide supermarket vouchers to families who are entitled to income related free school meals (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL Leal/AFP via Getty Images)
Bedford Borough Council is continuing to provide supermarket vouchers to families who are entitled to income related free school meals (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL Leal/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

The vouchers are provided through the Household Support Fund, which is funded by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Your child is eligible if a family receives one of the benefits listed below and have applied for free school meals:

Universal Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

The guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit run-on

Child Tax Credit

Early Years Pupil Premium

Two Year Old Funding

Visit here to see if you are eligible and to register for free school meals

Families with eligible children will receive their vouchers as they have done previously – via an email or through their school or setting’s usual distribution process.

Related topics:BedfordBedford Borough CouncilDepartment for Work and Pensions