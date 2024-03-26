Thousands of Bedford families to get shopping vouchers for Easter break

Make sure you check if you’re eligible
By Clare Turner
Published 26th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bedford Borough Council is giving supermarket vouchers to thousands of families for the Easter break.

Over 7,000 children in the borough – who are entitled to income-related free school meals – will benefit.

The £15 vouchers, funded through the Household Support Fund, will be issued for each week of the school holiday period.

Bedford Borough Council is providing supermarket vouchers to families who are entitled to income related free school meals (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL Leal/AFP via Getty Images)Bedford Borough Council is providing supermarket vouchers to families who are entitled to income related free school meals (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL Leal/AFP via Getty Images)
Bedford Borough Council is providing supermarket vouchers to families who are entitled to income related free school meals (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL Leal/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

Visit here to see if you’re eligible and to register

Councillor Graeme Coombes, portfolio holder for finance, risk and welfare, said: "If you believe you qualify for this support, we encourage you to visit the council website to submit your application."

Related topics:BedfordBedford Borough Council