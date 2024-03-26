Thousands of Bedford families to get shopping vouchers for Easter break

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford Borough Council is giving supermarket vouchers to thousands of families for the Easter break.

Over 7,000 children in the borough – who are entitled to income-related free school meals – will benefit.

The £15 vouchers, funded through the Household Support Fund, will be issued for each week of the school holiday period.

