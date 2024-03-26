Thousands of Bedford families to get shopping vouchers for Easter break
Make sure you check if you’re eligible
Bedford Borough Council is giving supermarket vouchers to thousands of families for the Easter break.
Over 7,000 children in the borough – who are entitled to income-related free school meals – will benefit.
The £15 vouchers, funded through the Household Support Fund, will be issued for each week of the school holiday period.
Councillor Graeme Coombes, portfolio holder for finance, risk and welfare, said: "If you believe you qualify for this support, we encourage you to visit the council website to submit your application."