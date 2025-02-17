The cheapest petrol stations in Bedford right now

(Picture: Rengin Akyurt)

Whether you fill up the car every week or there’s a big trip looming, we’re all down for saving some lolly. Right?

The cost of fuel is a right pain in the bum, making us kick off like Bruce Lee.

But fear not as Law Trucks has aimed to take the hassle out of motoring around, searching for the cheapest petrol by creating a fuel report. The company has looked at the cheapest fuel stations in Bedford for petrol and diesel using up-to-date figures from the Petrol Prices App.

And what do you know, coming out on top is Tesco in Riverfield Drive for petrol and Esso, in London Road, for diesel.

OK, so here’s the top 5 for both petrol and diesel – happy motoring.

Top 5 cheapest petrol stations in Bedford

Tesco, Riverfield Drive – 139.9p BP, Stagsden Road – 139.9p Tesco, Cardington Road – 139.9p Shell, Elstow Road – 139.9p Morrisons, Ampthill Road – 139.9p

Top 5 cheapest diesel prices in Bedford

Esso, London Road – 145.7p Tesco, Riverfield Drive – 145.9p BP, Stagsden Road – 145.9p Tesco, Cardington Road – 145.9p Sainsbury’s, Fairfield Park – 146.9p