The average Bedford house price has risen from £215,876 to £350,791 in 10 years

It looks like Bedford is a property hotspot (Picture: Pixabay)

We all know getting on the property ladder is hard – but with these latest figures, it may well prove out of reach for many.

In the East of England, Bedford has recorded the THIRD HIGHEST increase in average house prices over the past 10 years – representing a 62.5% increase. We only come behind our neighbours Luton and Basildon in Essex.

Bridging loan experts Bridging Finance London have been crunching the numbers after analysing the latest Land Registry figures and revealed the average cost of a home stands at £350,791, whereas 10 years ago, house hunters could expect to pay £215,876.

And, as part of the UK overall, Bedford ranks 71st out of 360 local authorities.

Comparing the 12 regions of the UK, Northern Ireland has had the biggest increase in average house prices over the past 10 years – 72.06%.

