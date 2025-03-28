The average Bedford house price has risen from £215,876 to £350,791 in 10 years

By Clare Turner
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:57 BST
It looks like Bedford is a property hotspot (Picture: Pixabay)It looks like Bedford is a property hotspot (Picture: Pixabay)
It looks like Bedford is a property hotspot (Picture: Pixabay)
We all know getting on the property ladder is hard – but with these latest figures, it may well prove out of reach for many.

In the East of England, Bedford has recorded the THIRD HIGHEST increase in average house prices over the past 10 years – representing a 62.5% increase. We only come behind our neighbours Luton and Basildon in Essex.

Bridging loan experts Bridging Finance London have been crunching the numbers after analysing the latest Land Registry figures and revealed the average cost of a home stands at £350,791, whereas 10 years ago, house hunters could expect to pay £215,876.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And, as part of the UK overall, Bedford ranks 71st out of 360 local authorities.

Comparing the 12 regions of the UK, Northern Ireland has had the biggest increase in average house prices over the past 10 years – 72.06%.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:BedfordEast of EnglandEssexLutonNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice