Revealed: Here's the fastest selling areas in Bedford

Well, according to the latest data, over the last year house sale transactions have taken an average of 141.60 days to complete across Bedford.

Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed it’s taking an average of 20.23 weeks to sell a property.

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 484 property sales across the region between March 2024 and March 2025.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially sold at the HM Land Registry.

But how does your postcode rate? Have a butcher’s at our gallery to find out if you live in a fast-selling area.

