Plumbing company makes Bedford Foodbank donation after collecting enough food to feed 750

The company started making collections back in mid-November, asking colleagues and family members to donate items. And on Thursday (December 7) it donated 315kg worth of food and toiletries.

In a statement, Navigator said: “In-house we were surprised at how much we were able to collect, yet what was more surprising was the eye-opening figures of people using Bedford Foodbank and the fantastic work the volunteers do. Neil – a volunteer at Bedford Foodbank – gave us a behind-the-scenes tour and explained their processes which were extremely organised and impressive.”