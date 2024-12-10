Pensioner's warning after being hit with fine while out shopping at Bedford's St John's Retail Park

A pensioner is warning shoppers at St John's Retail Park after mistakenly believing he had parked in two separate car parks which are in fact one.

Antony McKee and his wife were doing their weekly shop at Lidl in Bedford’s St John's when they parked in the car park outside.

All was fine until the couple – both in their late 60s – left the shop and drove to grab a coffee.

Antony said: “We left Lidl and drove to Costa Coffee and then on to Homesense where we parked outside. This involves exiting the Lidl car park, negotiating a roundabout and on to a separate car park. We enjoyed our coffee and then spent a pleasant time browsing Homesense and purchasing a gift, thinking no more about it.”

The parking sign at St John's Retail Park (Picture: GroupNexus)

But five days later, the couple – who live in Maulden – were shocked to receive a £60 parking fine for exceeding the two-and-a-half hour parking limit.

Antony added: “We at no point even imagined that these two completely separate car parks were treated as one and feel that there should be clear signage explaining this. We are pensioners who can ill afford this fine, especially at this time of year.”

But GroupNexus – which is responsible for the car park at St John's – was at pains to point out both car parks should be treated as one and that there are clear signs.

A GroupNexus spokesman said: “In their appeal they provided evidence of custom at the retail park, however they were not able to provide adequate evidence to back up their challenge regarding the signage.

“There is clear signage at the entrance to St John’s Retail Park outlining the parking restrictions. Plus 45 additional, and consistent, signs throughout the location – in line with the official guidelines set out by the British Parking Association – that clearly state the parking regulations. Please note, the entrance sign is located before the roundabout and the entire site is part of St John’s Retail Park, therefore it is clear that any regulations apply to the retail park as a whole.

“In this instance, the motorists overstayed the permitted time for free parking. Hence, he received a Parking Charge Notice. In response to the motorist's appeal, we provided information on how to appeal further to POPLA, but to date, no further appeal has been made.”