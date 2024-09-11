Over 9,000 debts sent to bailiffs by Bedford Borough Council in 2022/23

New figures have revealed the scale of bailiff use by the council.

Bedford Borough Council referred 9,055 debts to bailiffs in 2022/23, according to National Debtline and the Centre for Social Justice, prompting renewed calls for improvements to be made to the council’s debt collection practices.

National Debtline, the free debt advice service run by charity the Money Advice Trust, has written to the Bedford mayor urging the council to commit to improve the way it collects council tax arrears and other debts.

The council’s figures, revealed in response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request, show the authority referred 9,055 debts to bailiffs in the 2022/23 financial year – an 11% decrease on pre-pandemic levels in 2018/19.

The charity says bailiff use remains too high, with action needed to improve collection practices so that fewer debts are sent to bailiffs in the first place.

Across England and Wales, 2.71 million debts were referred to bailiffs by councils during 2022/23 – broadly unchanged on pre-pandemic levels (2.65 million in 2018/19).

The findings, based on FoI requests to local authorities, form part of wider research into council tax debt and collection practices published by the Centre for Social Justice, which reveals that 1.3 million households fell behind on their council tax bill in 2022/23.

Bailiffs have the right to visit a property and can remove and sell goods to repay certain debts, including council tax arrears, parking penalty charge notices and other debts.

National Debtline is calling for national changes from the Government to help reduce and reform bailiff action, including through new ring-fenced funding for councils to provide 100% council tax support schemes for those on the lowest incomes.

Locally, the charity-run service is calling for Bedford Borough Council to adopt all six of its ‘six steps’ to improve collection practices.

Steve Vaid, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, the charity which runs National Debtline, said: “Local authorities remain under significant financial pressure and council tax plays a crucial role in funding vital local services.

“Facing bailiff action, however, can be a distressing experience and risks pushing people already struggling into deeper financial difficulty.

"Bailiffs should only ever be used as a last resort.

“The fact Bedford Borough Council has decreased its use of bailiffs to collect debts is welcome, but there is still more to be done to improve debt collection practices for the benefit of both people in difficulty and councils.

"We have written to the mayor to set out simple steps they can take to improve the way the council collects debts it is owed.

“We are also calling on the new government to support Bedford Borough Council and other councils by introducing ring-fenced funding to enable all local authorities to provide 100 per cent council tax support to households on the lowest incomes.

"I would urge anyone in Bedford struggling with their finances to get in touch with National Debtline.”

A spokesman for Bedford Borough Council said: “Bedford Borough Council has a Fair Debt Collection Policy, which sets out how we seek to ensure the prompt and cost effective billing, collection and recovery of all sums due to the council in a way that is fair and consistent.

"It can be found on our website.

“If someone is in receipt of benefits, and we are made aware, we will not look to send in enforcement officers.

"We encourage residents to contact us at the earliest opportunity if they are having difficulties with payments, with our contact details provided on all correspondence we send.”

National Debtline, is an independent debt advice charity which offers free, impartial debt advice on 0808 808 4000.