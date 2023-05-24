News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81

More and more people on universal credit in Bedford

It began to rise during the pandemic and has remained high ever since
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:14 BST

More people were on universal credit in Bedford in March than a year before, figures show.

The figures come as a think-tank calls for social security to be pegged to the cost of living.

Read More
Bedfordshire Police officer who was awarded British Empire Medal charged with mu...
Provisional figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 16,867 people were using the benefit in Bedford as of MarchProvisional figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 16,867 people were using the benefit in Bedford as of March
Provisional figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 16,867 people were using the benefit in Bedford as of March
Most Popular

Universal credit is a benefit available to those out of work, disabled or below a threshold of earnings and savings.

Combined with a winding-up of older benefits and reduced employment opportunities, the number of people using universal credit across England rose dramatically over the pandemic – and has remained high ever since.

Provisional figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 16,867 people were using the benefit in Bedford as of March – a 6% rise on 15,983 the year before.

Sam Tims, economist at the New Economics Foundation think tank, said "inadequate levels of support" combined with low pay and insecure work was forcing people receiving benefits into difficult decisions.

In March, 40% of universal credit recipients in the area were employed.

Mr Tims urged for benefits to be benchmarked to the cost of living, to help those struggling with the current crisis.

Across England and Wales, the number of households with a member on universal credit reached a record peak in February, at nearly 4.5 million across England and Wales.

This included Bedford, where 12,792 households were receiving the benefit.

Anna Stevenson, benefits expert at anti-poverty charity Turn2Us, said "far too many households" are still struggling financially.

She continued: "The Government needs to make sure support is there when people need it, and that it’s the right support to get through this crisis.

"The longer term, systemic answer, is to build an effective social security system in which people can thrive."

The number of recipients in the area peaked in March 2021, when 17,333 were receiving the benefit.

In England and Wales 112 local authorities hit their highest ever number of universal credit recipients in March – more than 30% of all areas.

Related topics:BedfordEnglandWalesGovernmentDepartment for Work and Pensions