It began to rise during the pandemic and has remained high ever since

More people were on universal credit in Bedford in March than a year before, figures show.

The figures come as a think-tank calls for social security to be pegged to the cost of living.

Provisional figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show

Universal credit is a benefit available to those out of work, disabled or below a threshold of earnings and savings.

Combined with a winding-up of older benefits and reduced employment opportunities, the number of people using universal credit across England rose dramatically over the pandemic – and has remained high ever since.

Provisional figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 16,867 people were using the benefit in Bedford as of March – a 6% rise on 15,983 the year before.

Sam Tims, economist at the New Economics Foundation think tank, said "inadequate levels of support" combined with low pay and insecure work was forcing people receiving benefits into difficult decisions.

In March, 40% of universal credit recipients in the area were employed.

Mr Tims urged for benefits to be benchmarked to the cost of living, to help those struggling with the current crisis.

Across England and Wales, the number of households with a member on universal credit reached a record peak in February, at nearly 4.5 million across England and Wales.

This included Bedford, where 12,792 households were receiving the benefit.

Anna Stevenson, benefits expert at anti-poverty charity Turn2Us, said "far too many households" are still struggling financially.

She continued: "The Government needs to make sure support is there when people need it, and that it’s the right support to get through this crisis.

"The longer term, systemic answer, is to build an effective social security system in which people can thrive."

The number of recipients in the area peaked in March 2021, when 17,333 were receiving the benefit.

