Maximum stay of TWO HOURS as Euro Car Parks takes over Bedford's Aspects Leisure Park

Euro Car Parks has taken over Aspects Leisure Park car park

If you’re planning on going to Aspects anytime soon, be warned.

Euro Car Parks has taken over the car park with signs already in place at the leisure park in Newnham Avenue. They tell customers there’s now a maximum stay of TWO HOURS.

It also states you can, however, extend your stay be registering your vehicle at consoles in Cineworld, Fitness First and Pizza Hut – then, you’ll be able to park for free for FOUR HOURS. There’s also free parking for bingo customers at Club 2000.

Failure to comply will result in a £100 parking fine which drops to £60 if you pay up within 14 days.

In a post on Club 2000’s Facebook page, it said: “Yesterday (Tuesday) signage went up around the car park without any notification. The scheme has not yet gone live and we currently are awaiting a start date. This will not affect customers of Club 2000 Bingo.

“We have been notified that our members just need to register their vehicle registration number once on the keypad in the foyer or at book sales. Once registered you will able to use the car park as normal without having to re-enter your details again.

“If you do receive a car park fine in error, we will be able to notify Euro Car Parks that you are a bona-fide customer and the ticket will be cancelled."