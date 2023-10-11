Lidl in urgent food recall after hard plastic found in chicken dippers, Bedford shoppers told

Lidl has withdrawn its Red Hen Battered 25 Chicken Dippers after pieces of hard blue plastic were found in the product.

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought or contact cu[email protected] or call 0203 966 5566 for a full refund.”