News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
EV not believed to be cause of massive car park blaze at Luton airport
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
Luton Airport closed as clean up operation and investigations begin

Lidl in urgent food recall after hard plastic found in chicken dippers, Bedford shoppers told

Stores pull the item after making discovery
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
Lidl in Perkins RoadLidl in Perkins Road
Lidl in Perkins Road

Lidl has withdrawn its Red Hen Battered 25 Chicken Dippers after pieces of hard blue plastic were found in the product.

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought or contact cu[email protected] or call 0203 966 5566 for a full refund.”

The recall affects 450g pack size with a batch code of 306931400 and best before date of the end of February 2025.

The nearest Lidl stores are in Lurke Street, Rope Walk, Perkins Road, and Ridge Road.

Related topics:LidlBedfordFood Standards Agency