Healthcare assistants in Bedfordshire win more pay following strikes, says Unison
Healthcare support workers at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust have won higher wages and backpay, Unison announces today (Wednesday).
Hundreds of healthcare assistants, maternity care workers, theatre support assistants and other clinical support workers have agreed a deal following two days of strike action at both Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital.
Staff will now be rebanded – effective from August 2019 – meaning some long-serving workers will recover more than £8,000 in back pay.
Unison eastern regional organiser, Julie Trundell, said: “This is fantastic news for these essential NHS staff. After years of being underpaid and undervalued, healthcare assistants and their clinical support colleagues are finally being recognised for the jobs they do.”