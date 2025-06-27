Council tax arrears reach £21.3 million in Bedford

According to latest figures released by the Government – council tax arrears owed to Bedford Borough Council now stands at a staggering £21.3 million.

This forms part of a national total, which has now hit £6.6 billion.

£21.3 million is a significant figure, indicating the impact that continuing cost-of-living pressures have had in Bedford.

National Debtline, the free independent debt advice service, is calling on anyone worried about their council tax bills to seek advice as soon as possible.

(Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

As council budgets have become more stretched, they are increasingly reliant on council tax revenue to fund essential services like social care, local schools and rubbish collections. However, this has also led to higher bills overall, creating a vicious cycle for many people already struggling to pay.

25% of people who call National Debtline for advice have council tax debt, averaging £1,958 per person, making it one of the top three most common debts its advisers hear about.

Recent Money Advice Trust research also reveals that as of March 2025, 2.2 million people in England were behind on their council tax bill.

Steve Vaid, chief executive at Money Advice Trust, the charity which runs National Debtline, said: “Unless changes are made at a policy level, arrears are likely to keep climbing. At National Debtline, we’re calling for improved collection practices, as well as greater investment in council tax support schemes, to prevent people falling behind in the first place.”

Current rules mean that households can become liable for their full annual council tax bill if they miss one payment, which often results in a quick escalation to bailiff action.

Last week, the Government set out proposals to extend this period, so that people have more time to get support – something National Debtline has welcomed, after years of campaigning.

Steve added: “Unwaveringly high arrears levels in Bedford and across England underline the need for urgent action. Every day at National Debtline, we see how council tax continues to be one of the most common debts people face.

“Councils have a vital role in helping residents with unmanageable bills and to ensure council tax – crucial to funding local services – is collected in a way that is fair and affordable.

"I would urge anyone in Bedford worried about their council tax, or any other bills, to seek free, independent advice from National Debtline. Our advisers are here to help and can talk you through your options.”

You can call them for free on 0808 808 4000 or via www.nationaldebtline.org.

We approached the council for comment earlier this week.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers