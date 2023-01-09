Charity given £45k from Bedford council to help struggling residents
It’s to help those during cost-of-living crisis
Bedford Borough Council has given £45,000 to Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity to help residents who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
The charity will support anyone who is at risk of missing out on the services, activities as well as any support they are entitled to.
Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “Too many local residents are at risk of missing out on support this winter. In recognising the pressures facing our residents right now, we hope this grant will go further to support residents who are struggling with the cost of living."
Cliff Andrews, deputy chief executive of Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity, said: “Thanks to the £45,000 grant from Bedford Borough Council, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity will be able to provide the much-needed extra resources to support and help local people who are currently struggling with spiralling living costs, record-breaking energy bills and keeping warm.”