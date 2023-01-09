Bedford Borough Council has given £45,000 to Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity to help residents who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The charity will support anyone who is at risk of missing out on the services, activities as well as any support they are entitled to.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “Too many local residents are at risk of missing out on support this winter. In recognising the pressures facing our residents right now, we hope this grant will go further to support residents who are struggling with the cost of living."

