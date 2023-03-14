Bedford web designer steps away from his screen to earn £2k a month in spare time

Need a job doing around the house? Ioannis is UK's top taskmaster

With money tight over the past year, people have been looking for more cost-effective ways to get things done – whether it be repairs around the home or errands.

And many have turned, it would seem, to Airtasker – a local service marketplace

Bedford’s very own Ioannis Karpoukis has joined the service as a way to develop his DIY skills AND make some extra money.

Ioannis Karpoukis

And this month he was named one of the top performing service providers – or taskers, as it like to call them – in the country.

The 38-year-old is a web designer and developer and runs his own IT company.

With a desire to spend some time off the screen, he joined Airtasker after seeing an ad on social media.

Ioannis busy at work

And you name it and Ioannis will fix it. His favourite tasks are installing car entertainment systems, dashcams, and reverse cameras. Other tasks include assembly, mounting, hanging, repair and restoration, gardening and painting.

Ioannis completes around 10 tasks a month on Airtasker and can earn up to £2,000.

He saves his money for travelling and buying new tools and equipment – and since his first task in December 2021, Ioannis has made a staggering £20,000 on Airtasker along with a string of five-star reviews.

He said: “Airtasker has given me the opportunity to develop my DIY skills – and time away from my screen – as well as the chance to earn extra income around my job. I am sure that everybody has a skill that can help others and earn extra money as the variety of tasks on Airtasker are endless.”

Ioannis also recalls a special task of assembling a trampoline for a client. It was a birthday gift and he worked throughout the night so it was ready the next day for a surprise birthday party.

Airtasker co-founder and CEO Tim Fung said: “Our mission is to empower people to realise the full value of their skills.

