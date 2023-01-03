Bedford people among the most generous when it comes to donating
We already knew our town was the best
Even with the current cost-of-living crisis, Bedford people still dig deep when it comes to helping others.
According to fundraising platform JustGiving, over half a billion pounds was raised for 23,000 charities and good causes in 2022 in the UK.
Pages created to support Ukraine garnered the most donations, with over 21,000 pages set up and a staggering £52 million raised.
This was followed by those taking part in the London Marathon, who collectively helped raise over £40 million, which is the most ever raised on the platform for the marathon.
And when looking at which areas of the UK donate the most to good causes, Bedford was only just beaten to the top spot by Bristol with nearby Luton taking third place.
Even in the aftermath of the explosion and fire at Redwood Grove, a crowdfunder was set up to help support residents affected by the tragedy last year