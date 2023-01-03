Even with the current cost-of-living crisis, Bedford people still dig deep when it comes to helping others.

According to fundraising platform JustGiving, over half a billion pounds was raised for 23,000 charities and good causes in 2022 in the UK.

Bedford is the most generous place - after Bristol - when it comes to donating to good causes

Pages created to support Ukraine garnered the most donations, with over 21,000 pages set up and a staggering £52 million raised.

This was followed by those taking part in the London Marathon, who collectively helped raise over £40 million, which is the most ever raised on the platform for the marathon.

And when looking at which areas of the UK donate the most to good causes, Bedford was only just beaten to the top spot by Bristol with nearby Luton taking third place.