Bedford mayor writes to Government in hope of securing council’s financial future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mayor is reaching out to the Government to help safeguard the financial future of Bedford Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to significant increases in demand for services, he says the council faces intense fiscal pressure.

So, Tom Wootton is writing to the Government, urging them to increase support for the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he says, to show the council is taking significant steps to address the financial pressures, he has invited renowned local government expert Theresa Grant OBE to come to Bedford and advise him on what key steps can be taken.

Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton

Bedford clearly isn’t alone in facing these challenges. Councils across the country are grappling with pressures – particularly in adult social care, homelessness, temporary accommodation, and children’s services.

However, children’s services is bucking the national trend and has managed to come in under budget.

The mayor said: “I have called in Theresa Grant to look at Bedford’s finances as I want to ensure two key things:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"1) That we end the repetitive cycle of cuts to services and micromanagement of budgets, that result in poor outcomes for residents and a seemingly never-ending feeling of crisis that have characterised the last 15 years.

“2) I want to ensure that Bedford borough’s finances are resilient and that we can have a borough that delivers good services to its residents, with resources directed clearly to where they are most valuable and most needed.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.