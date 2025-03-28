Bedford mayor writes to Government in hope of securing council’s financial future
Due to significant increases in demand for services, he says the council faces intense fiscal pressure.
So, Tom Wootton is writing to the Government, urging them to increase support for the council.
And he says, to show the council is taking significant steps to address the financial pressures, he has invited renowned local government expert Theresa Grant OBE to come to Bedford and advise him on what key steps can be taken.
Bedford clearly isn’t alone in facing these challenges. Councils across the country are grappling with pressures – particularly in adult social care, homelessness, temporary accommodation, and children’s services.
However, children’s services is bucking the national trend and has managed to come in under budget.
The mayor said: “I have called in Theresa Grant to look at Bedford’s finances as I want to ensure two key things:
"1) That we end the repetitive cycle of cuts to services and micromanagement of budgets, that result in poor outcomes for residents and a seemingly never-ending feeling of crisis that have characterised the last 15 years.
“2) I want to ensure that Bedford borough’s finances are resilient and that we can have a borough that delivers good services to its residents, with resources directed clearly to where they are most valuable and most needed.”
