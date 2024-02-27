News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Hospital staff to walk out for 48 hours in March

It’s a dispute over pay and regrading
By Clare Turner
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:09 GMT
Hundreds of health staff at Bedford Hospital will strike next month in a dispute over pay, Unison said today (Tuesday).

More than 400 workers at both Bedford and Luton & Dunstable hospitals will walk out for 48 hours from 7.30am on Monday, March 11.

The union says an offer from the trust in January failed to clarify which staff would be regraded and fell way short of Unison’s expectation of back pay going back to April 2018.

In a strike ballot that closed earlier this month, staff overwhelmingly backed the walkouts with 99% voting in favour.

