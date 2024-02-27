Bedford Hospital

Hundreds of health staff at Bedford Hospital will strike next month in a dispute over pay, Unison said today (Tuesday).

More than 400 workers at both Bedford and Luton & Dunstable hospitals will walk out for 48 hours from 7.30am on Monday, March 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The union says an offer from the trust in January failed to clarify which staff would be regraded and fell way short of Unison’s expectation of back pay going back to April 2018.