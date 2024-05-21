Are you a Bedford commuter feeling the pinch? Thameslink unveils price cap saving you £65 a week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you commute to London from Bedford everyday and you’re struggling to make ends meet, help may just be at hand.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has unveiled a new weekly capping service for customers.

With this new pay-as-you-go smart card, you could save £65 every week between Bedford and London.

So how does it work?

The weekly capping pay-as-you-go smartcard

Called keyGo, it’s a pay-as-you-go, tap-in, tap-out ticketing service which means you will never pay more than the value of a weekly season ticket for multiple journeys between two stations.

You’d have to take a minimum of FOUR same-route journeys within the week to make a saving (pre-loaded season ticket holders will not be eligible).

Customers will only be charged up to the value of the best value weekly season ticket for their selected route, and will be notified when their journeys reach the cap. Thereafter, any further journeys made on their chosen route will be at no further cost, meaning once the weekly cap is reached, regular rail-goers will be able to travel for FREE.

Mark Pavlides, interim chief customer officer at GTR, said: “Our simple tap-in, tap-out, pay-as-you-go keyGo system already guarantees our customers the cheapest walk-up fare of the day with none of the hassle of buying a ticket.

