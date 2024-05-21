Are you a Bedford commuter feeling the pinch? Thameslink unveils price cap saving you £65 a week
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has unveiled a new weekly capping service for customers.
So how does it work?
Called keyGo, it’s a pay-as-you-go, tap-in, tap-out ticketing service which means you will never pay more than the value of a weekly season ticket for multiple journeys between two stations.
You’d have to take a minimum of FOUR same-route journeys within the week to make a saving (pre-loaded season ticket holders will not be eligible).
Customers will only be charged up to the value of the best value weekly season ticket for their selected route, and will be notified when their journeys reach the cap. Thereafter, any further journeys made on their chosen route will be at no further cost, meaning once the weekly cap is reached, regular rail-goers will be able to travel for FREE.
Mark Pavlides, interim chief customer officer at GTR, said: “Our simple tap-in, tap-out, pay-as-you-go keyGo system already guarantees our customers the cheapest walk-up fare of the day with none of the hassle of buying a ticket.
“The additional promise to never charge more than a weekly season ticket for travel between the same two stations means thousands of commuters returning to the office will never miss out on weekly season ticket deals, saving hundreds of pounds a week or month.”