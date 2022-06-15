Anglian Water announces £65m support package for Bedford customers facing cost-of-living crisis

Anglian Water has announced a £65 million package of tailored affordability support for customers as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Discounted tariffs mean eligible customers can get up to 50% off their bill, plus the company is offering affordable payment plans and payment holidays in certain circumstances.

Pete Holland, Anglian Water’s director of customer and wholesale services, said: “Whatever the circumstances, our message to customers is simple: if you’re struggling, please get in touch. The sooner we talk, the sooner we can help.”