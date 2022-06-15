Anglian Water announces £65m support package for Bedford customers facing cost-of-living crisis

Make sure you get in touch

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 7:15 pm

Anglian Water has announced a £65 million package of tailored affordability support for customers as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Discounted tariffs mean eligible customers can get up to 50% off their bill, plus the company is offering affordable payment plans and payment holidays in certain circumstances.

Pete Holland, Anglian Water’s director of customer and wholesale services, said: “Whatever the circumstances, our message to customers is simple: if you’re struggling, please get in touch. The sooner we talk, the sooner we can help.”

Anglian Water is urging you to get in touch if you are struggling to pay your bill
Anglian WaterBedford