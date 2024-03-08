“We don’t want to be on strike, but it’s time the trust played fair and paid fair”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of health staff at Bedford Hospital will for on strike from Monday in a dispute over pay.

More than 400 workers at both Bedford and Luton & Dunstable hospitals will walk out for 48 hours from 7.30am on Monday (March 11) as part of their campaign to better pay and back pay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staff will be on picket lines from 7am on Monday with a rally at 10am. On Tuesday, they will be on the picket line from noon with a rally at 2pm.

Bedford Hospital

In a ballot last month, staff overwhelmingly backed strike action with 99% voting in favour. Their union, Unison, says staff have now been left with no option but to go on strike after the trust failed to make an offer that came close to its demands on regrading and back pay.