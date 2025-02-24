11 schools in and around Bedford confirmed for government’s landmark free breakfast clubs

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:56 BST
Picture: CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty ImagesPicture: CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images
Picture: CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images
Multiple schools in Bedford and the surrounding area are among the first in the country to get funding for free breakfast clubs.

The schools will start the programme from as soon as April, with all pupils getting a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare as part of the the government’s Plan for Change.

The schools are:

The Hills Academy, Bedford

Priory Primary School, Bedford

Turvey Primary School

Hazeldene School, Bedford

Riseley CofE Primary School

Greys Education Centre, Kempston

Alameda Middle School, Ampthill

Westoning Lower School

Swallowfield Primary, Woburn Sands

Maulden Lower School

Moggerhanger Primary School

Education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said government research shows most parents (87%) think breakfast clubs are a good chance for children to socialise, and two thirds (66%) recognise the value of clubs providing educational activities.

Related topics:Bedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice