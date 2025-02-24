11 schools in and around Bedford confirmed for government’s landmark free breakfast clubs

Picture: CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images

Multiple schools in Bedford and the surrounding area are among the first in the country to get funding for free breakfast clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schools will start the programme from as soon as April, with all pupils getting a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare as part of the the government’s Plan for Change.

The schools are:

The Hills Academy, Bedford

Priory Primary School, Bedford

Turvey Primary School

Hazeldene School, Bedford

Riseley CofE Primary School

Greys Education Centre, Kempston

Alameda Middle School, Ampthill

Westoning Lower School

Swallowfield Primary, Woburn Sands

Maulden Lower School

Moggerhanger Primary School

Education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said government research shows most parents (87%) think breakfast clubs are a good chance for children to socialise, and two thirds (66%) recognise the value of clubs providing educational activities.