11 schools in and around Bedford confirmed for government’s landmark free breakfast clubs
The schools will start the programme from as soon as April, with all pupils getting a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare as part of the the government’s Plan for Change.
The schools are:
The Hills Academy, Bedford
Priory Primary School, Bedford
Turvey Primary School
Hazeldene School, Bedford
Riseley CofE Primary School
Greys Education Centre, Kempston
Alameda Middle School, Ampthill
Westoning Lower School
Swallowfield Primary, Woburn Sands
Maulden Lower School
Moggerhanger Primary School
Education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said government research shows most parents (87%) think breakfast clubs are a good chance for children to socialise, and two thirds (66%) recognise the value of clubs providing educational activities.
