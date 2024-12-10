Cineworld closures: major UK cinema chain to close 6 sites amid restructuring efforts - full list of locations

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson

Jobs and finance writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:21 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 09:59 BST
The chain has announced more closures as it battles financial struggles 🎥
  • Cineworld is closing six cinemas as part of a restructuring plan
  • The closures follow ongoing financial struggles and a failed effort to sell some sites
  • The company aims to secure financial stability and improve customer experiences
  • The company has not yet revealed how many employees will be affected

A major UK cinema chain has announced plans to close six more cinemas as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts.

Cineworld has revealed the new closures after completing a major financial overhaul launched earlier this year. In July, it closed five locations as part of this restructuring.

Javier Sotomayor, president of Cineworld International said: “The successful completion of our restructuring plan, achieved with the crucial support of our landlords, protects thousands of jobs across the UK and provides us with the financial stability to continue investing in delivering extraordinary experiences for our valued customers.

“This milestone sets the stage for a brighter future, enabling Cineworld to continue sharing joy in communities across the UK for many years to come.” Cineworld has not specified how many jobs will be affected by the latest round of closures.

(Photo: Matt Crossick/Cineworld)placeholder image
(Photo: Matt Crossick/Cineworld) | Matt Crossick/Cineworld

The newly announced closures will affect the following sites:

  • Castleford
  • Leigh
  • Middlesbrough
  • Northampton
  • Poole
  • Weymouth

The business, which is part of the world’s second-largest cinema chain, has struggled since the Covid-19 pandemic as audiences have failed to return to previous levels.

Earlier this year, Cineworld closed sites in Glasgow Parkhead, Bedford, Hinckley, Loughborough, Yate, and Swindon Circus.

PR representatives of the company denied media speculation at the time that they had identified more sites for closure than the six listed.

Cineworld, which also owns Picturehouse, entered administration in July 2023 – struggling with debt estimated to be almost £4 billion.

The company had been trying to find a buyer for some or all of its sites but, after failing to do so, announced plans to close the six sites it deemed “commercially unviable”.

What are your thoughts on Cineworld’s latest closures and the challenges facing the cinema industry? Do you think the restructuring plan will help secure its future? Share your views in the comments section.

