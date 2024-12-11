Potatoes are pricier, sprouts are cheap, and wine fans are cheering 🥂

Christmas dinner prices are on the rise, with some key items seeing dramatic increases

Traditional staples like potatoes and cauliflower are soaring

But wine enthusiasts have something to celebrate, as sparkling wine prices remain unaffected by inflation

This year’s Christmas shopping list is shaping up to be a rollercoaster of savings and splurges

According to the latest supermarket data, the average cost of a Christmas dinner for four has gone up by 6.5% to £32.57 this year, mainly due to higher prices for turkey and vegetables.

This increase is much higher than overall grocery inflation of 2.6%, which was up from 2.3% in November, according to analysts at Kantar.

But even with those price hikes, supermarket sales are expected to top £13 billion during the four weeks of December, reaching a new record.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Monday December 23 is likely to be the single busiest day for the supermarkets this year, although there are clear signs that shoppers are already stocking up their cupboards.”

But just how much does the cost of Christmas dinner break down item by item? Here’s what it’s set to cost this year, and by how much more it’s become expensive.

How much is a Christmas dinner in 2024?

Item Average cost in 2024 Price difference from last Christmas Brussels sprouts £0.89 +1.1% Carrots £0.49 +11.4% Cauliflower £1.18 +14.6% Christmas pudding £3.32 +4.4% Cranberry sauce £0.78 +9.9% Frozen turkey £14.09 +8.5% Gravy granules £2.14 +4.4% Parsnips £0.71 +12.7% Potatoes £1.65 +16.2% Sparkling wine £6.40 0% Stuffing mix £0.92 +7%

Those with a penchant for potatoes in their Christmas dinner may well find themselves outraged. Once humble and cheap, the beloved spuds has gone haute cuisine with a 16.2% price increase on last year.

Mashed, roasted or boiled, they’re practically a luxury item now. Potato lovers, prepare to fork out or go on a carb strike.

Cauliflower has also surged by 14.6%. Why it’s crashing Christmas dinner in the first place is another debate. Perhaps leave it out entirely to avoid explaining why you paid more for this pallid vegetable than for carrots.

At the other end of the scale, and in a twist worthy of a festive miracle, sparkling wine prices haven’t budged - your bubbly is immune to economic carnage. If Christmas dinner descends into chaos, at least you’ll have cheap fizz to toast your bad decisions.

If you’re looking to save some money on your Christmas dinner this year, perhaps axe the cauliflower and parsnips.

As one of the cheapest items on the list, Brussels sprouts are your best bet if you must include a veggie - but good luck getting anyone to eat them.

But wine drinkers are undoubtedly the real winners. Perhaps forget the food entirely, and just pour another glass?

What’s your take on this year’s festive food inflation? Will you be skipping the spuds, splurging on turkey, or raising a glass of budget-friendly bubbly? Share your Christmas dinner survival tips and creative swaps in the comments section.