The supermarket has edged back ahead as Britain’s go-to budget store 🛒

Aldi is once again the UK’s cheapest supermarket for a standard basket of groceries

Lidl, which briefly held the top spot, has been pushed into second place

Asda is the cheapest of the ‘big four’ supermarkets, even without loyalty discounts

Waitrose remains the most expensive, with prices around 35% higher than Aldi

For larger 190-item shops, Asda and Tesco offer better value, highlighting how choice affects savings

The latest findings from consumer group Which? have revealed a fan-favourite budget supermarket has reclaimed its crown as the cheapest in the UK.

But Lidl’s time at the top looks to have been short lived, with the group’s latest research showing that Aldi once again reigns supreme.

According to Which?, Aldi offered the lowest average prices in August 2025 for a basket of everyday groceries, meaning shoppers could save more than £40 compared to the UK’s most expensive store.

The watchdog compared the prices of 75 popular branded and own-label items, ranging from milk and bread to cupboard staples and household products. On average, the Aldi basket came to £127.92 – the cheapest of all the supermarkets surveyed.

Aldi is once again the UK’s cheapest supermarket for a standard basket of groceries (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lidl was pushed into second place, while Asda held onto its reputation as the best-value “big four” supermarket, with the same basket costing £139.42 – despite not offering loyalty card discounts like Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

At the other end of the scale, Waitrose once again emerged as the priciest option, charging £172.61 for the same items. That’s 35% more than Aldi, highlighting the stark difference in household food bills depending on where you shop.

What about bigger trolleys?

While Aldi and Lidl shine for smaller baskets of essentials, the story changes when shoppers fill up a larger trolley. Which? also analysed the cost of a 190-item shop – including branded favourites that aren’t always stocked at discounters.

Here, Aldi and Lidl were excluded, but the findings still revealed some interesting stats and figures:

Asda came out cheapest for the eighth month in a row at £474.86.

Tesco, with its Clubcard savings, was the next best at £485.89.

Waitrose, once again, was the most expensive at £548.14 – around 15% more than Asda.

What it means for shoppers

The results underline just how much supermarket choice can impact your monthly budget. For a typical family doing a weekly shop, the difference between Aldi and Waitrose prices could add up to more than £1,700 a year.

And while Aldi and Lidl are often unbeatable for core groceries, shoppers who need a wider range of branded products may still find better value at Asda or Tesco – particularly when taking advantage of loyalty discounts.

How to maximise savings

With food price inflation still a worry for many households, there are simple ways to stretch your budget:

Mix and match: Do your main shop at a discounter (like Aldi or Lidl), then top up branded items at Asda or Tesco.

Do your main shop at a discounter (like Aldi or Lidl), then top up branded items at Asda or Tesco. Use loyalty schemes wisely: Clubcard or Nectar prices can make a significant difference on branded goods.

Clubcard or Nectar prices can make a significant difference on branded goods. Compare price-per-unit: Bigger packs aren’t always cheaper, so keep an eye on the small print.

Bigger packs aren’t always cheaper, so keep an eye on the small print. Plan meals: Reducing waste is as effective as chasing discounts.

As Which? continues its monthly price checks, one thing is clear: no single supermarket is cheapest across the board. But for those focused on essentials, Aldi’s latest win confirms it’s still hard to beat when it comes to everyday value.

