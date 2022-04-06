Bedford Flea returns in time for Easter

Bedford Flea, Affordable Art & Local Produce Market returns this Sunday (April 10) with an Easter special.

Here’s the full list of new faces this weekend:

Flea - Curated Violet

Doctors House Refills

Flea - Shed 9

Flea - All and Sundry

Art - MStraccia Art

Art - Ilija Raseta

Curated Violet

Art - Gilly D Design

Produce - Ampthill Biltong

Produce - The Old Chapel Cake Co

Produce – Green Kitchen Preserves

Produce - Natural I Am

Produce - Reasons To Season

Produce - Doctors House Refills

In a statement from the flea’s Talia Giles and Laura Holmes, they said: “In spite of the onslaught of inflation, insanely high utilities and further high street closures, it seems our market really does help to cement the longevity of each business.