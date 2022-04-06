Bedford Flea returns in time for Easter

There’s 12 new additions to the market

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 5:15 pm

Bedford Flea, Affordable Art & Local Produce Market returns this Sunday (April 10) with an Easter special.

Here’s the full list of new faces this weekend:

Flea - Curated Violet

Doctors House Refills

Flea - Shed 9

Flea - All and Sundry

Art - MStraccia Art

Art - Ilija Raseta

Art - Gilly D Design

Produce - Ampthill Biltong

Produce - The Old Chapel Cake Co

Produce – Green Kitchen Preserves

Produce - Natural I Am

Produce - Reasons To Season

In a statement from the flea’s Talia Giles and Laura Holmes, they said: “In spite of the onslaught of inflation, insanely high utilities and further high street closures, it seems our market really does help to cement the longevity of each business.

“The hard-working Caution Vintage now has permanent premises in the Howard Centre following its market success last year and we have high hopes for the future of our independents this year too.”

