Bedford Flea returns in time for Easter
There’s 12 new additions to the market
Bedford Flea, Affordable Art & Local Produce Market returns this Sunday (April 10) with an Easter special.
Here’s the full list of new faces this weekend:
Flea - Curated Violet
Flea - Shed 9
Flea - All and Sundry
Art - MStraccia Art
Art - Ilija Raseta
Art - Gilly D Design
Produce - Ampthill Biltong
Produce - The Old Chapel Cake Co
Produce – Green Kitchen Preserves
Produce - Natural I Am
Produce - Reasons To Season
Produce - Doctors House Refills
In a statement from the flea’s Talia Giles and Laura Holmes, they said: “In spite of the onslaught of inflation, insanely high utilities and further high street closures, it seems our market really does help to cement the longevity of each business.
“The hard-working Caution Vintage now has permanent premises in the Howard Centre following its market success last year and we have high hopes for the future of our independents this year too.”