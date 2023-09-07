Campaign will help distribute everyday essentials to people across Beds

A Bedford branch of Tesco is helping to distribute hundreds of personal care and household items to people facing hygiene poverty.

The store in Cardington Road, has joined forces with charity In Kind Direct and suppliers of well-known household brands such as Radox, Persil, Andrex, Bodyform, and Sensodyne.

Until October 3, for every two purchases by Tesco customers from a selection of essential hygiene products, a third product will be donated to the charity and then distributed to people across Bedfordshire.

The partnership is the first of its kind, bringing together manufacturers and a charity partner, to donate these essential products to communities.

All products will be distributed by In Kind Direct, which works with thousands of charitable organisations, including community groups, foodbanks and schools.

Rosanne Gray, chief executive at In Kind Direct, said: “Making tough choices every day between food, life essentials and rent is the reality for far too many people.

"We are delighted that the leadership of Tesco and Unilever has catalysed a partnership, and we look forward to welcoming new partners so that together we can make a difference in communities.”

Research by In Kind Direct, commissioned from YouGov found 20% of adults in the east of England said they or someone in their household have gone without hygiene products such as shampoo or deodorant in the last six months, including 9% who skipped buying toothbrushes or toothpaste.