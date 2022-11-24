Bedford Borough Council urges caution for those looking to pick up Black Friday bargain

Do your research and know your consumer rights – that’s the warning issued by Bedford Borough Council ahead of Black Friday.

The advice comes amid people looking to save money and search for better deals because of the additional pressures of the cost of living crisis.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become the busiest shopping days of the year with consumers making online purchases urged to exercise caution and think carefully before handing over personal payment details.

People are being urged to be careful when doing Black Friday online shopping

People are advised to consider the following advice;

> Do your research before committing to a purchase and shop around. Don’t fall for high-pressure sales tactics and always take time to reflect before clicking ‘buy’

> Before entering any payment information into a website, check the URL as scammers have been known to clone legitimate websites to steal banking details

> Use a protected payment method like a credit card, PayPal or a Klarna account as debit card payments are not protected if there is a problem with a purchase

>Buy from a reputable trader whose name you recognise and check the delivery, returns and cancellation details before committing to a purchase.

Councillor Colleen Atkins, portfolio holder for Community Safety Regulatory Services and Housing, said: “We know that people are concerned about the cost of living crisis and Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be a good opportunity to pick up a bargain.

"However, please be cautious and do your research when looking to make a purchase online. If a deal looks too good to be true – maybe it is. As an alternative to online, residents could also consider shopping local, we have many excellent independent shops in the town centre and around the borough.”

If you think they have fallen foul to a scam call Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223113 or visit

