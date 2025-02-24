This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Apple’s new budget iPhone 16e launches on February 28, potentially impacting resale values

iPhone prices typically drop after new models are announced, so selling beforehand is ideal

But even older models from two to three years ago can still fetch a good resale price

Trade-in programs, online marketplaces, and buyback services offer various selling options

Unlocking your device, keeping it in good condition, and timing your sale can maximise returns

With Apple's announcement of the iPhone 16e, set to launch on Friday, February 28, many consumers are evaluating the potential resale value of their current devices.

The iPhone 16e incorporates Apple's latest A18 chip and AI tools, previously exclusive to higher-end models, making it an attractive option for those seeking advanced features at a more accessible price point.

But is there a 'best time' to sell or trade-in your old iPhones and other devices before newer models come out? Is there a sweet spot before the price of a current piece of tech begins to depreciate ahead of a new model's release?

Here is everything you need to know...

When is the best time to sell or trade-in devices?

Historically, the value of older iPhone models depreciates significantly following the announcement and subsequent release of new models.

So to maximise returns, it's advisable to sell or trade in your device before the new model becomes widely available.

Data indicates that iPhone values can drop by approximately 9% after an official announcement and by an average of 20% post-release. So completing a sale or trade-in prior to the release date can help in securing a better return.

Given the imminent release of the iPhone 16e on February 28, it would be wise to act quickly and sell or trade-in your older model before the end of the week.

What if my phone is slightly older?

It’s worth noting that the iPhone 16e is a budget, cost-efficient take on the iPhone 16 model, and not one of Apple’s flagship new handsets - these are usually announced later in the year.

That being said, budget models often attract cost-conscious consumers, including demographics such as Gen Z, who are increasingly opting for older or refurbished devices to save money.

This shift in consumer behaviour can sustain demand for older models, potentially stabilising their resale values even after a new budget model is introduced.

That means that even if you’re holding onto an older iPhone from a few years back, you may just find that it still carries a surprising resale value.

Smartphones that are two to three years old can still retain significant value in the resale market, especially models from reputable brands like Apple and Samsung.

Various platforms offer trade-in or buyback programs, each with different valuation methods. Exploring options such as Apple's Trade-In Program, third-party buyback services, or private sales can help you find the best deal.

How much is my old phone worth?

While it’s hard to say exactly how much your old smartphone or device might be worth, according to musicMagpie's Annual Phone Depreciation Report, iPhones lose approximately 46% of their value in the first year after release and about 64% by the end of a two-year period.

Samsung devices tend to depreciate more rapidly, with an average loss of 68% in value after the first year and 77% after two years.

If you’re looking to check the value of your old phone, you have several options available to you.

One of the most effective ways is to use online comparison tools such as Mazuma Mobile, WeBuyAnyPhone, or musicMagpie, which allow users to enter their phone’s details and instantly view trade-in offers.

Another approach is to check trade-in values directly through manufacturers and major retailers; Apple, Samsung, and other smartphone brands offer trade-in programs.

Retailers like Carphone Warehouse and network providers such as EE and Vodafone also have trade-in schemes, sometimes offering store credit or discounts on new purchases in exchange for old devices.

For those considering selling privately, marketplace platforms like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Cex can provide insights into what similar models are currently selling for.

Searching for recently sold listings on eBay gives a more realistic idea of what buyers are willing to pay, and Cex lists both buying and selling prices, helping sellers understand what their device is worth if they choose to trade it in rather than sell.

How to get the best deal for your old tech

To ensure you receive the best possible return when selling or trading in your old devices, consider the following points:

Timing: As mentioned above, selling your device before the release of a new model can help in securing a higher resale value.

Maintaining your device in good condition, free from significant scratches or damage, can increase its resale value. Using protective cases and screen protectors throughout the device's lifespan can help preserve its condition.

Factory-unlocked phones often fetch higher prices in the resale market due to their compatibility with various mobile networks. If possible, consider unlocking your device before selling.

Factory-unlocked phones often fetch higher prices in the resale market due to their compatibility with various mobile networks. If possible, consider unlocking your device before selling. Data management: Before selling or trading in your device, ensure that all personal data is backed up and then deleted from the device. Restoring the device to its factory settings can help protect your personal information.

Thinking of selling your old phone before the iPhone 16e arrives? Or have you had success trading in or reselling an older device? Share your experiences, tips, and questions in the comments section.